Local city hosts Happy Haunted Trail event

FILE PHOTO: A giant inflatable pumpkin like these got loose and rolled down a Mississippi street, hitting parked cars and forcing a driver to swerve.

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights is hosting its Happy Haunted Trail event tonight, Oct. 23.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Community Park, located at 5401 Chambersburg Road, according to a social media post.

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The Happy Haunted Trail is not scary, and it is meant for people of all ages to enjoy.

Parking will be available at Studebaker Preschool. There will be no parking at Community Park.

Children can dress in costumes, but all costumes must be family-friendly.

All children are recommended to bring a bag with them and a flashlight, the post said.

Community Park will be closed all day for event preparations.

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