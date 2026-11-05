Local city sees 11 vehicle thefts so far this year

CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Police Department is reminding people to keep themselves safe.
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So far this year, the department said they have seen 11 vehicle thefts.
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Seven of those were left unlocked.
Law enforcement recommends that drivers remove all valuables from their cars, make sure doors are locked, and always take their keys with them.
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