Local counties impacted by September storms, flooding now eligible for disaster loans

MIAMI VALLEY — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved requests for two disaster declarations covering counties impacted by severe storms and flooding in September.

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The declarations cover damage from storms and flooding that happened on Sept. 20-21 in Athens, Clark, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Greene, Hocking, Jackson, Madison, Meigs, Montgomery, Ross, Vinton, and Warren counties.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those businesses and private nonprofits that were affected by the storms can apply for business physical disaster loans.

They could borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Anyone who owns a home or rents can apply for home and personal property loans.

You can borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property.

Those items include clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances.

Also, those who own a home can apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

“When disasters strike, SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Centers perform an important role by assisting small businesses and their communities,” said Chris Stallings, Associate Administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery at SBA. “At these centers, our specialists help business owners and residents apply for disaster loans and learn about the full range of programs available to support their recovery.”

Those who apply can ask for an increase of up to 20% of their physical damage that is verified by the SBA.

Those increases are for mitigation improvements that include strengthening structures to protect against high wind damage, upgrading to wind-rated garage doors, and installing a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

With these declarations, low-interest SBA disaster loans become available to homeowners, renters, businesses, and certain nonprofit organizations that sustained uninsured losses.

Those eligible may qualify for Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and Home Disaster Loans.

Applications for Business Physical Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans must be submitted by Jan. 12, 2027.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications are due by Aug. 13, 2027.

Applicants can apply online at lending.sba.gov.

Beginning today, those who need extra help with their applications can see a service representative in Greene County at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Xenia Community Library at 76 E. Market St.

Hours of operation include:

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

It closes permanently at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11.

You can visit www.sba.gov for more information.

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