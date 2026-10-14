Local couple accused of child endangerment enters plea

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A Butler Township couple who were accused of child endangerment have entered a plea.

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Sara Beth and Rodney Deaton pleaded guilty to 6 counts of endangering children, according to Montgomery County court documents.

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The couple was indicted on 12 counts of child endangerment by a grand jury in June 2025.

Six of the counts were dropped as part of the guilty plea.

They were both accused of recklessly administering corporal punishment or other disciplinary measure to or physically restrain in a cruel manner or for a prolonged period, a child under 18 years old.

According to the indictment, the incidents occurred from January 1, 2012, to August 2, 2023.

They are expected to be sentenced on November 19.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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