Local district asks voters to approve school levy this fall

Troy City Schools earned a 4.5 out of 5 ranking.

TROY — A local district has added a school levy to the ballot this fall.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky has the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

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Troy City Schools are asking voters to approve a 5.8 operating levy renewal this November.

A “Yes” vote would not increase taxes, but the vote would not lower them.

The levy pays for staff salaries and benefits, the purchase of services, supplies, materials, and equipment.

The school district said if the levy is not renewed, it will lose about $1.5 million each year.

Petrosky said that residents shared mixed opinions on social media.

Some people are excited to support the levy. They say the money is well spent in the schools.

Others are concerned that a “no” vote still would not lower taxes.

School districts must levy at least 20 mills to get state funding, according to Ohio State law.

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