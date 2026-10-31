Local fire department collecting donations for Toys for Tots

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local fire department will be collecting Toys for Tots this holiday season.
The Beavercreek Township Fire Department announced on social media that they are collecting new toys to help bring joy to local children in need.
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The drop-off locations are below:
- Beavercreek Township Government Center: 851 Orchard Lane
- Station 61: 2195 Dayton Xenia Road
- Station 63: 3100 Kemp Road
- Station 64: 3633 Indian Ripple Road
- Station 65: 1777 Trebein Road
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 7.
All toys must be brand new and unwrapped.
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