Local fire department collecting donations for Toys for Tots

Toys For Tots says this age group is seeing the highest need this season

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local fire department will be collecting Toys for Tots this holiday season.

The Beavercreek Township Fire Department announced on social media that they are collecting new toys to help bring joy to local children in need.

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The drop-off locations are below:

Beavercreek Township Government Center: 851 Orchard Lane

Station 61: 2195 Dayton Xenia Road

Station 63: 3100 Kemp Road

Station 64: 3633 Indian Ripple Road

Station 65: 1777 Trebein Road

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 7.

All toys must be brand new and unwrapped.

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