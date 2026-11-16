Local fire department receives grant for new thermal imaging camera

LUDLOW FALLS — A Miami County fire department was awarded a grant from the Miami County Foundation.
The Ludlow Falls Volunteer Fire Department announced on social media that they received the grant to be used toward a new thermal imaging camera.
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The FLIR thermal imaging camera will be placed in the department’s first-out engine, the post said.
It will be used to assist firefighters with locating victims as well as structural firefighting.
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