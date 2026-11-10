Local fire district gets new fire engine

The Joint Fire District for Pleasant Hill and Newtown Township announced the new fire engine’s arrival on Tuesday.

Joint Fire District for Pleasant Hill and Newtown Township gets new fire engine

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County fire department has received its new fire engine four years after ordering it.

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The Joint Fire District for Pleasant Hill and Newtown Township announced the new fire engine’s arrival on Tuesday.

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It was ordered in 2022, as a result of nearly a decade of strategic planning.

The Joint Fire District said it will replace a 1995 rescue engine that was sold in 2024 and a 1989 fire engine that will be decommissioned once the new engine is ready to be placed in service.

“By combining the firefighting and rescue capabilities of two apparatus into one, our district will reduce ongoing maintenance costs while also saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in future apparatus replacement costs,” they wrote on social media.

Members of the Joint Fire District will begin work to install equipment and complete the necessary training and familiarization with the new engine. Once complete, it will be placed into service.

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