Local firefighter hospitalized due to serious illness

CLAYTON — A local firefighter was hospitalized last Tuesday due to illness.
The Clayton Fire Department shared on social media that one of their own, Jim Ake, was on a ventilator at Miami Valley Hospital.
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“Jim is a husband, a father, a brother, friend, and someone who has always been there for the people around him,” the fire department said.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Ake and his family to help with the burden that comes with this illness, the post said.
We will continue to follow this story.
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