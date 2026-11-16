Local firefighter hospitalized due to serious illness

Firefighter Hospitalized Clayton (GoFundMe/eyJpdiI6ImtlNFhCTGxpOExkdGpDbldOZ1B1QlE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoibFJuWGpFYlpxZ2RZUDFhb1gzaG80a2tjT0VnZTloVnlGYzllTVNua0V0N3pBdzdjRFZOclR6NzdIZkpPRTBZSzVtQW9WZ0lOK2t6b3I1NW1aTG1vUFE9PSIsIm1hYyI6IjNmZWVhMWNmZDViZjhhMDI2OTE2NzJiMTRjNTliN2RjMjg1M2ZiNzRkODA4MmI2ZTE0MWJkZjA4YWJiYTIxNWUiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

CLAYTON — A local firefighter was hospitalized last Tuesday due to illness.

The Clayton Fire Department shared on social media that one of their own, Jim Ake, was on a ventilator at Miami Valley Hospital.

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“Jim is a husband, a father, a brother, friend, and someone who has always been there for the people around him,” the fire department said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Ake and his family to help with the burden that comes with this illness, the post said.

We will continue to follow this story.

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