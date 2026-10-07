Local girl combating Period Poverty with new initiative

DAYTON, Ohio — 1 in 4 teens cannot afford feminine products, and 1 in 3 misses classes because of it.

That is according to a University of Toledo study.

Ohio law requires schools with grades 6 through 12 to have free products for students, but in Dayton, a 12-year-old girl is working to help girls even younger than that.

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She told News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky it’s her birthday wish.

“There are people out there that do not have products to take care of themselves when they’re having their period,” said Autumn May. “So, I really wanted to help so they don’t have to miss school.

May turns 13 on October 22, and all she wants for her birthday is to help others.

“I already have a lot of stuff, and I know that some people doesn’t have that much,” she said.

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It’s referred to as Period Poverty. The fact that so many young girls skip school because they can’t afford period products.

“Sometimes it feels like you’re missing a year of learning because if you miss one day, then you’re going to have lots of work,” May said.

Autumn and her mom, Shakia Ware, joined forces with the Ohio Coalition for Menstrual Equity and Miss Ohio USA 2026 Kaylein Tiggs to help schools give out free feminine products.

In an email to News Center 7, Tiggs said:

After a DPS parent made a post about her daughter’s school needing menstrual products, I set a goal of collecting 5,000 menstrual products for the entire district.

As of today, they have collected 5 times more than their original 5,000-product goal.

Autumn said the amazing thing is they’ve gotten so many packages, they are beginning to run out of room.

P&G brand donated 5,000 pads alone.

“Oh my god, when I tell you, my jaw was open so big,” May said. “That was one of my biggest dreams ever.

All donations are made through an Amazon link.

“My house looks like an Amazon factory,” Ware said. “When I tell you the community has showed out, my house is stacked.

Ware said she, Autumn, and Tiggs will meet with the Dayton School Board to talk about how the donations will be distributed.

Autumn said that they’re still taking donations using her Amazon link @autumn period initiative.

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