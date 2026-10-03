Local high school football coach reaches 400th career win

KETTERING — A local high school football coach has reached his 400th win during Friday night’s game.

Archbishop Alter High School Head Football Coach Ed Domsitz earned his 400th win as Alter defeated Carroll High School, according to a spokesperson.

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With the win, Domsitz became the third head coach in Ohio high school football history to reach 400 career victories.

This milestone comes in his 51st year of coaching.

He built a program founded on discipline, faith, toughness, accountability, and commitment to one another.

“Coach Domsitz’s 400th victory is an extraordinary achievement, but his true legacy cannot be measured by wins alone, but in the impact he has had on those around him. For more than five decades, he has shaped generations of young people as a coach, teacher, and mentor. We are incredibly grateful for his service to Archbishop Alter and proud to celebrate this historic accomplishment with him,” said Lourdes Lambert, Alter High School President.

Coach Domsitz has 400 career wins, including 25 consecutive playoff appearances, six state finals appearances, and two state championships.

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