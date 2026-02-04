Local hospital named one of nation’s top cardiovascular hospitals

DAYTON — Kettering Health Main Campus has been named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals.

The ranking compared Kettering Health against peer hospitals across 21 quality metrics, including clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, and patient experience.

The analysis published by Modern Healthcare focused on identifying hospitals that achieve superior results through objective data rather than reputation-based surveys.

Adam Maycock, president of Kettering Health Main Campus, credited the hospital’s Heart and Vascular team for the achievement.

“Our Heart & Vascular team comes to work each day committed to providing care that is compassionate, timely and grounded in clinical excellence,” Maycock said. “Their focus on reducing complications and saving lives helps our patients return to feeling their best. This recognition reflects our teams’ continued dedication to elevating the standard of heart care and the measures we’ve taken to pursue better outcomes and exceptional experiences for each patient.”

The hospital has received several other clinical recognitions over the past year. These include “A” safety ratings from the Leapfrog Group and recognition from U.S. News as one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

