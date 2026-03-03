Local manufacturing facility to close, dozens to lose jobs

TIPP CITY — Dozens of people will lose their jobs due to the upcoming closure of a Tipp City manufacturing facility.

Meteor Creative, Inc. is permanently closing its facility at 1414 Commerce Park Drive on April 24.

The company sent a letter notifying the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services of the closure on Feb. 24.

The letter indicates that the decision to close is due to the “inability to secure sufficient customer contracts necessary to sustain continued operations.”

It continues to state that despite efforts to negotiate new business arrangements with customers, these efforts have been unsuccessful.

The company estimates that approximately 66 employees will be affected by the facility’s closure.

“Meteor Creative, Inc. is a precision custom profile extrusion and injection molding company, specializing in small to medium sized profiles as well as molded components,” its website reads.

