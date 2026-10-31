Local middle school investigates incident involving students

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools are investigating an incident involving students at Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

In a communication that was sent to the families of students at the middle school, the school said, " We commend the student who bravely came forward to report concerns to trusted adults."

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The incident in question was reported on Oct. 16, according to the letter.

The district said that they are working closely with law enforcement, as well as conducting their own investigation into what occurred to ensure that appropriate action is taken in accordance with all board policies.

The letter states that the middle school counseling team, district administration, and school staff will be available to students when they return to school on the following Monday.

It is unclear what incident took place at Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Kettering Police Department to learn more.

We will continue to follow this story.

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