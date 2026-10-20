Local nonprofit helps local families prepare for winter weather

DAYTON — Chosen Outreach Ministries held a winter clothing giveaway in Dayton to help local families prepare for dropping temperatures.

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The event provided free coats and shoes to parents and grandparents gathering winter apparel for children.

This event marks the fourth year Chosen Outreach Ministries has hosted the clothing giveaway, with turnout increasing each year.

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The ministry partners with Operation Warm, which supplies all of the coats and shoes at no cost to the organization.

Jacqueline Moore, CEO and founder of Chosen Outreach Ministries, said the organization wants to assist parents facing growing financial strain.

“We’re just trying to bless some parents out here. Cause we know SNAP benefits have been cut, Medicaid has been cut. So people are just really struggling. So we’re trying to help as much as we can,” Moore said.

Moore added that seeing the appreciation from recipients makes the effort worthwhile.

“Oh my god, people are really grateful and thankful to be able to get a coat,” Moore said. “So if I can just help one person, my living time in vain is what the Bible says. So I’m just, I’m I just think it’ll be here. I’m thankful we can help out.”

Dayton resident Shannon Maloon attended the event to collect winter coats and shoes for her grandchildren.

Maloon noted that community events like these help families obtain essential items that have become increasingly expensive.

“They’ll be happy. They’re ready for winter,” Maloon said. “They’re real important, especially in times of need right now, the way their economy is. I think everything costs a fortune.”

Another resident, Jackie Moody, also gathered winter clothing for her grandchildren at the giveaway.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for families, especially ones who don’t have the money to go out and get it,” Moody said.

Moore said she hopes to receive another shipment of winter items from Operation Warm soon.

She plans to host another giveaway event next month, and any remaining items from the Dayton event will be available Nov. 10 in Mount Eaton.

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