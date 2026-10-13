Local pantry seeing increased need for everyday necessities

SPRINGFIELD — Every week, people can stop into a church and get items they cannot afford in Springfield.

There is always a need for more food and volunteers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New Center 7’s Taylor Robertson stopped by the Open Hands Free Pantry, where there is a weekly distribution event.

She talked with a volunteer who has been giving back to his community for over 25 years and asked him how often he is there.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Almost every day,” said Jerome Adams.

Adams is the backbone of the Open Hands Free Pantry, where he is the store manager.

“I just love the people,” he said. “To tell you the truth, you had known me 25 years ago, this was nothing like me okay, I walked in this door, they say I can do it. I didn’t think I could, but after this - look at me now.

Adams oversees day-to-day operations, with help from volunteers, they fill hundreds of bags of food and hygiene items.

On Tuesday and Thursday, people living in Clark County show up, grab a number, sign in and then take what they need.

Associate Director with Open Hands Free Pantry Karen Sparks told us it gets busy.

“It’s glorifying, it’s well rewarding,” Sparks said. “The people enjoy it and appreciate us being here, so that’s wonderful.”

Michael Stough is the president of the Springfield-Clark Community Initiative known as SCCI.

Stough said since Springfield’s only homeless shelter − Sheltered Inc. − closed operations in May, they have noticed more people coming in.

He said more people have been asking him for help in finding somewhere to stay.

“And not necessarily coming through the pantry, but just come to the church and will be like, we’re looking for some place as well, do you know some place?” he said. “And like right now, there’s the resources here in Clark County are really sparse so that’s a challenge.”

Right now, Stough said they need food items that can complete a full meal.

“The big challenge that we have found is we have peanut butter, we don’t have jam, we have spaghetti, we don’t have sauce,” Stough said.

Stough said people can show up to 7th Day Adventist Church at any time during open hours to donate food, hygiene or clothing items.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group