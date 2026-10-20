Local park to close this week for parking lot improvements

PIQUA — A park in Piqua will be closed for the rest of the week.
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The City of Piqua announced on Tuesday that Hollow Park, located at 943 Scott Drive, will be closed beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21, for parking lot improvements.
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The work will include sealcoating the entrance and parking lot and striping parking lines.
The park will reopen by Saturday, October 24, weather permitting.
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