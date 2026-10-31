Local sheriff’s office conducts compliance checks on registered sex offenders; 2 arrested

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) recently partnered with the Adult Parole Authority (APA) to conduct compliance checks on registered sex offenders under parole supervision in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 2 people were arrested after a local sheriff’s office conducted compliance checks on registered sex offenders.

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) recently partnered with the Adult Parole Authority (APA) to conduct compliance checks on registered sex offenders under parole supervision in Montgomery County.

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10 MCSO employees and 21 parole officers conducted compliance checks at the residences of 73 registered sex offenders throughout the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

The checks are done to identify any potential parole violations and ensure individuals are meeting the requirements of their supervision.

As a result of the operation, 2 people were arrested by parole officers and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Proactive operations like these are an important part of our ongoing commitment to protecting our community,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “By working alongside our partners at the Adult Parole Authority, we can help ensure individuals are following the conditions of their supervision and address violations when they occur. We appreciate their continued partnership and the work they do to help keep our communities safe.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry Notification (SORN) Unit provides residents with a free tool to search for registered sex offenders in their area.

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