Local skate park to close for concrete work

PIQUA — A local skate park will close this week for concrete work.

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The City of Piqua Parks & Recreation Department announced that the skate park at Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex at 1421 South Street will be closed for concrete work.

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Work is expected to begin on Monday, October 5, and be completed by mid-October.

Work is weather-dependent.

City officials said that they appreciate residents avoiding the skate park area for safety and appreciate their patience while work is completed.

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