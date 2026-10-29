Locals frustrated over proposed Kroger; want more transparency

Locals frustrated over proposed Kroger; want more transparency

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Homeowners told us they are upset about potential construction behind their homes.

The property is in Butler Township, where a Kroger Marketplace could be coming to town.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman was in the township speaking with people who said they want transparency from the township.

One of the residents we spoke with said he got a notice of a public hearing from the zoning board in the mail on Thursday.

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He opened it right after we finished talking.

People who live in the area are upset that this wooded area could become commercial in the near future.

Butler Township’s Board of Zoning Appeals sent a notice to residents saying they’ll hold a public hearing to discuss construction of a Kroger on N. Dixie Drive.

You can see tire marks, holes and broken branches.

Nancy Clayborne said it’s from crews that came out to survey the land.

It all sits just behind a neighborhood where people are upset; they did not know about the Kroger sooner.

Clayborne said she’s reached out to the township about her concerns, saying she believes the property is wetland.

News Center 7 also asked about the property records, and the township administrator told us there are two separate properties under sale as part of the development.

“What I’ve seen on social media, about 75% of our Butler Township Residents do not want this Kroger,” Clayborne said. “They don’t want the traffic and the crime, and they just think it’s not a good place for it. There’s a Kroger four miles up the road.

“A lot of residents here feel that they’re not,” said Dave Vagedes, frustrated homeowner. “They’re not being informed of what’s going on in their neighborhoods.

The township also told us that any potential wetland on these properties would be evaluated during the development process.

The public comment session will be on November 17.

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