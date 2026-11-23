Dayton Flyers gather during timeout against Northwestern on Nov. 22, 2026

CHARLESTON, SC — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team did not overcome a long first-half scoring drought on Sunday.

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Northwestern outscored Dayton, 29-4, for almost 12 minutes in the first half.

UD fell, 79-55, in its second game at the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic.

The Wildcats went 29-of-50 from the floor and shot 58 percent from the field. The Flyers struggled offensively. They made 16-of-45 from the field and shot 36 percent.

Dayton fell to 3-4 overall.

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Tristian Ford scored to put UD ahead 8-4 with 16:04 left. Jake West buried a three-pointer after a timeout to cut it to 8-7. LA Pratt’s basket put Northwestern ahead, 9-8. They never trailed again.

The Wildcats built a 33-12 lead with 4:41 remaining until halftime. The Flyers cut the halftime deficit to 10 points, 38-28.

Grant Randall buried a three-pointer to get within seven points, 42-35, with 16:00 left. Dayton never got closer.

Amael L’Etang led UD with 16 points, while Randall finished with 13. Northwestern scored 20 points off 14 Flyer turnovers.

Dayton’s next game is Nov. 29. They play Memphis as part of the A-10/American Showcase at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

Larry Hansgen calls the game on WHIO Radio.

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