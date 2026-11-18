Low-interest disaster loans now available for local counties impacted by September storms, flooding

MIAMI VALLEY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for two disaster declarations covering counties impacted by severe storms and flooding in September.

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One of the declarations covers damage from storms and flooding that happened on Sept. 20-21 in Greene, Meigs, and Vinton counties.

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According to DeWine’s office, residents and businesses in several other counties, including Clark, Clinton, Montgomery, and Warren counties, are also eligible for assistance.

The other declaration covers damage from storms and flooding that happened Sept. 9-13 in Gallia and Morgan counties.

With the declarations, low-interest SBA disaster loans become available to homeowners, renters, businesses, and certain nonprofit organizations that sustained uninsured losses.

Those eligible may qualify for Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and Home Disaster Loans.

Applications for Business Physical Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans must be submitted by Jan. 12, 2027.

Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications are due by Aug. 13, 2027.

Applicants can apply online at lending.sba.gov.

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