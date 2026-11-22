Macy’s to honor Fiona the hippo during upcoming Thanksgiving parade

CINCINNATI/ NEW YORK — Fiona the hippo will be honored at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday.

Macy’s shared on an Instagram story that, as they welcome the Blue Hippo back to the parade, they wanted to honor Fiona’s memory.

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“Fiona brought joy to millions, including so many in the Macy’s community in Cincinnati,” the post said.

Fiona Death Cincinnati-Macy's Thanksgiving (Macy's /Instagram)

A donation was made to the Cincinnati Zoo in Fiona’s memory, Macy’s said.

The handlers of the Blue Hippo balloon will also wear a purple Fiona patch during the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fiona the hippo died on Nov. 19 after ingesting a knit hat and suffering a medical emergency.

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