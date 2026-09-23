Man accused of OVI in deadly area crash formally charged

Photo contributed by Hamilton Twp Police (via X)

WARREN COUNTY — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of driving under the influence in a deadly crash in Warren County.

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Khyle White, 35, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

A grand jury also indicted him on several other charges, including Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence (OVI), OVI of a listed controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license, according to a Warren County Grand Jury Report.

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The crash happened on U.S. 22 between Stubbs Mill and Zoar Roads back in May.

The Hamilton Township Police Department posted a crash photo on social media.

It shows a white vehicle on its side, and a black car ended up in a front yard.

There was also debris scattered in the road.

White is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 9.

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