Man accused of OVI in deadly area crash formally charged

Deadly OVI Crash Warren Co Photo contributed by Hamilton Twp Police (via X) (Hamilton Twp Police (via X))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

WARREN COUNTY — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of driving under the influence in a deadly crash in Warren County.

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Khyle White, 35, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

A grand jury also indicted him on several other charges, including Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence (OVI), OVI of a listed controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license, according to a Warren County Grand Jury Report.

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The crash happened on U.S. 22 between Stubbs Mill and Zoar Roads back in May.

The Hamilton Township Police Department posted a crash photo on social media.

It shows a white vehicle on its side, and a black car ended up in a front yard.

There was also debris scattered in the road.

White is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 9.

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