Man accused of OVI in deadly area crash formally charged

WARREN COUNTY — A grand jury has indicted a man accused of driving under the influence in a deadly crash in Warren County.
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Khyle White, 35, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
A grand jury also indicted him on several other charges, including Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence (OVI), OVI of a listed controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license, according to a Warren County Grand Jury Report.
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The crash happened on U.S. 22 between Stubbs Mill and Zoar Roads back in May.
The Hamilton Township Police Department posted a crash photo on social media.
It shows a white vehicle on its side, and a black car ended up in a front yard.
There was also debris scattered in the road.
White is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 9.
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