Man accused of setting 10-year-old’s chicken coop on fire offered plea deal

The man accused of setting fire to a 10-year-old girl’s chicken coop appeared before a judge on Thursday.

PREBLE COUNTY — The man accused of setting fire to a 10-year-old girl’s chicken coop appeared before a judge on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Benjamin Heggs sat next to his attorney for a case settlement conference in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

In court, Heggs’ attorney told the judge they’ve received a plea agreement offer and also plan to file a suppression motion.

Still, the judge put another case settlement conference on the books for the end of October.

The judge said when his attorney files the motion to suppress, court staff will schedule a time to hear that motion as well.

As previously reported, Heggs is facing several charges, including arson and attempted cruelty to animals.

On the evening of July 19, Eaton police were called to the 300 block of East Main Street on reports of a chicken run that had been intentionally set on fire the night before.

There was extensive fire damage to the tarp that draped over the chicken run, along with bags of sand and bedding.

Ring camera video captured a suspect running from the scene.

Investigators identified Heggs as the suspect and arrested him. He posted bond and is currently out on electronic monitoring and cannot be near the victim.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group