Man accused of sexually abusing minor facing new rape charges

DAYTON — A man accused of sexually abusing a minor is facing more charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Robert Salyers was reindicted on a count of rape of a victim under the age of 10, and one count of rape of a victim under the age of 13.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Salyers is already facing 12 counts of sexual battery.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the sexual battery charges were in connection with a late disclosure of sexual abuse from around 10 years ago.

Dayton police investigated after the victim reported that Salyers had sexually abused her when she was around 15 years old.

Salyers was known to the victim, according to the prosecutor’s office.

We have reached out to the prosecutor’s office to see if these charges are for this victim or if another person has come forward.

Salyers is in custody and due next in court on Nov. 18.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]