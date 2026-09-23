Man accused of shooting at police during hours-long standoff formally charged

An hours-long standoff involving a man wanted for multiple violent crimes in northern Ohio ended with an arrest in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Man wanted for murder, rape of teen arrested after hours-long standoff

DAYTON — A federal grand jury has indicted a wanted man accused of shooting at police during a SWAT standoff last year has been formally charged.

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John Armstrong, 51, has been charged with assault of federal officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon, attempted murder of federal officers, discharge of a firearm during crime violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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Dayton officers were in the area of the 3600 block of Delphos Avenue in Aug. 2025.

They were with the U.S. Marshals Service to serve a warrant on a wanted suspect, as previously reported.

The standoff involved Armstrong, who was wanted for murder in Cleveland and rape of a 14-year-old in Akron.

Dayton Police previously told News Center 7 that Armstrong fired shots from an apartment two different times.

“When they were attempting to arrest him, and then he also fired some rounds during the incident at drones that were being deployed,” Saunders said.

U.S. Marshal Michael Black said in a release that one member of law enforcement suffered a “minor laceration to the leg.”

Video from Sky7 showed the large response from SWAT team members, who fired dozens of tear gas canisters into the home.

That led to talks that led to Armstrong finally walking out.

John Armstrong- mugshot Photo from: Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail)

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