Man accused of stabbing someone, refusing police orders to come out in custody

KETTERING — A man accused of stabbing someone and not coming out of a Kettering home is in custody.

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Officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to the 4300 block of Hampstead Station Road on a reported stabbing on Sunday.

Police say the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Michael Johnson, retreated into a residence and refused to come out, according to a Kettering Police Department (KPD) blotter.

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Detectives and SWAT responded to the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers went inside the residence. K9 Thor apprehended the suspect, the KPD blotter said.

Online jail records indicated that he remains in Montgomery County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18.

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