Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to child in Preble County

CAMDEN, Preble County — A 50-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile in Preble County.

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Stephen Cook was arrested and charged with one count of importuning and one count of public indecency on Wednesday, according to Camden Police Chief Matt Spurlock.

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Officers responded to reports of a complaint involving a juvenile under the age of 13 in the 600 block of Rose Boulevard in the Quail Creek community on Wednesday night.

Initial reports indicated that Cook allegedly invited the juvenile into his home and exposed himself, Camden said.

The juvenile ran out of the house and the family contacted authorities.

Investigators determined Cook was the suspect after multiple interviews.

Spurlock said no children or officers were injured during the incident or arrest.

Cook remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

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