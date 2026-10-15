Man arrested in connection with crash that hurt Ohio lawmaker

TOLEDO — A man has been arrested in connection with a crash that hurt an Ohio lawmaker.

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Jahiem Wright was booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center Wednesday on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and multiple traffic charges, according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

News Center 7 previously reported that Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and her campaign manager were hurt in a crash in August.

A warrant was issued for Wright on Sept. 1.

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On Aug. 2, Wright’s vehicle came into Kaptur’s path near the intersection of Detroit and Central avenues and caused a collision.

Wright allegedly operated his vehicle recklessly by driving twice the speed limit in the rain before he lost control and crossed the center line of the roadway.

Kaptur returned to Washington last month, WTOL reported.

Kaptur’s office provided the following statement Wednesday evening:

“Congresswoman Kaptur appreciates the diligence of law enforcement, who continued to investigate from the day of the accident until today’s arrest. We will not provide additional comment at this time and will let the legal process play out through the justice system.”

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