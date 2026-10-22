Man arrested on warrant after images show him pulling vehicle door handles

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police have arrested a man on an outstanding warrant after images that surfaced on social media appeared to show someone pulling on vehicle door handles.

Tremel Goins was arrested by Huber Heights officers after the department was alerted to the social media posts by community members.

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Goins remains in custody on the warrant while investigators evaluate potential involvement in other criminal activity.

The police department thanked the midnight shift officers who arrested Goins.

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