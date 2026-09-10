Man changes plea to not guilty by reason of insanity in assault case

DAYTON — Both defendants have changed their pleas after a video posted to social media led prosecutors to charge a woman and her boyfriend.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spent part of his day in Montgomery County and was in court for the second plea change.

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Stephanas Golden was in court Thursday with his lawyer to change his plea. Nicole Breezley, Golden’s attorney, said, “At this time, we are going to request a referral for an NGRI.”

Not guilty by reason of insanity, or NGRI.

The judge ordered a doctor to give Golden a mental evaluation, then put their medical findings in a written report and sent it to the judge.

Judge Gerald Parker said, “To evaluate you. And we’ll come back on November 5th with that determination.”

This had to do with Golden’s mental state at the time of the crimes he’s accused of.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Dayton Police went to the home on Wrote Avenue for a wellness check in April. Officers said people outside the home made the department aware of a video on social media that investigators said shows Golden beating a 10-year-old girl inside the house.

Golden’s girlfriend is Heather Pippen. Police said she is the mother of five children from that home and the aunt of two more there.

Pippen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges, including strangulation, child endangering, and obstructing official business.

Now, Golden, who is not the father of any of the children in this case, has changed his plea too.

The judge will sentence Pippen in two weeks. Golden is due back in court for his next hearing in early November.

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