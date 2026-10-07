Man charged with weapons violation after shooting toward another in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were arrested after shots were fired at a man in Logan County on Tuesday evening.

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Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man firing a handgun near State Routes 235 and 366 shortly after 5 p.m.

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When they got to the scene, they detained a man and woman matching the description a 911 caller provided.

During the investigation, deputies learned that 33-year-old Phillip Klass had been in a dispute with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

During their fight, the sheriff’s office said he fired at least one shot in the direction of the man.

Deputies confirmed no one was hit by gunfire.

Klass was arrested and charged with having weapons while under disability.

Deputies also arrested a witness, 23-year-old Aaliyah Connelly for falsification and illegal conveyance of narcotics.

They both remain booked in the Logan County Jail.

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