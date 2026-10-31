Man dead, 1 child injured after crash involving pickup truck, OSHP says

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A man was killed, and a child was injured after a crash involving a pickup truck in Ohio on Saturday.

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State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a crash at 1:35 p.m. in Highland County, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation showed that a 67-year-old man drove a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck west on New Vienna Road near the intersection of Gist Settlement Road.

The truck went off the left side of the road and hit a telephone box. It crossed the road, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a ditch. The truck came to a final stop in a farm field.

By the time medics arrived, state troopers pronounced the driver, identified as Jeffrey Harris, dead at the scene, OSHP said.

A juvenile truck passenger was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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