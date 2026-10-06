Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, police say

DAYTON — A man has died after accidentally shooting himself on Sunday.
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Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon said officers were called to Kettering Health Dayton after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
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Police determined that the man accidentally shot himself in the leg.
He died from his injuries at the hospital.
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