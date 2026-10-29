Man faces new competency hearings in quadruple murder case

BUTLER TWP — A judge ordered two new competency hearings for the man accused of killing four people in Butler Township.

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Investigators said Stephen Marlow must undergo additional competency hearings by the end of the year.

The State of Ohio will select the doctor for one of the evaluations, and the court will select the doctor for the other evaluation.

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The court did not set a specific date as a deadline for the evaluations.

However, the court did indicate that it wanted the evaluations to be completed by the end of the year, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marlow is accused of killing Clyde Knox, 82, and his wife Eva, 78; Sarah Anderson, 41, and her 15-year-old daughter Sarah.

They found him in Kansas after a nationwide manhunt.

No trial date has been set.

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