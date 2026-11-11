Man facing 80 child porn-related charges enters plea

DAYTON — A man facing nearly 100 child pornography charges has entered his plea.

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Justin Conger pleaded not guilty to 80 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

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Conger was charged after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program to the Dayton Police Department on April 17.

He was arrested on Nov. 8, according to online jail records.

Conger is currently not in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

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