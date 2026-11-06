Man facing 80 child porn-related charges

DAYTON — A man is facing nearly 100 child pornography charges.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Justin Conger was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on 80 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman found dead inside vehicle in Middletown; police arrest man on murder
- ELECTION 2026: Governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton speaks on plans for Ohio following election win
- Funeral arrangements announced for Springfield detective
Conger was charged after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program to the Dayton Police Department on April 17.
A warrant has been issued for Conger’s arrest.
He is set to appear in court on Nov. 19.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group