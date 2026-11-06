Man facing 80 child porn-related charges

DAYTON — A man is facing nearly 100 child pornography charges.

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Justin Conger was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on 80 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

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Conger was charged after a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program to the Dayton Police Department on April 17.

A warrant has been issued for Conger’s arrest.

He is set to appear in court on Nov. 19.

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