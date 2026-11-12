Man facing aggravated arson charge for allegedly setting fire inside home

Dayton Holley has been charged after allegedly starting a fire inside a home this week.

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged after allegedly starting a fire inside a home this week.

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Daniel Holley, 50, was charged on Thursday with one count of aggravated arson, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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The charge stems from an incident on Tuesday in the 700 block of Dearborn Avenue.

An affidavit and statement of facts state that officers were called to the home on Dearborn Avenue on reports of a fire.

When they got there, a female victim said she caught Holley setting fire to the carpet in the bedroom.

Holley was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on a $50,000 bond.

He’s set to appear in court next on Nov. 20.

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