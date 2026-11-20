Man formally charged after house set on fire

Dayton Holley has been charged after allegedly starting a fire inside a home this week.

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been formally charged after allegedly starting a fire inside a home.

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Daniel Holley, 50, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of aggravated arson.

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The charge stems from an incident on Nov. 11 in the 700 block of Dearborn Avenue.

An affidavit and statement of facts state that officers were called to the home on Dearborn Avenue on reports of a fire.

When they got there, a woman said she caught Holley setting fire to the carpet in the bedroom.

Holley was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s set to appear in court next on Nov. 24.

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