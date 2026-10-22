Man formally charged in connection with drive-by shooting in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been indicted in connection with a drive-by shooting last month.

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A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Dawson Kovacs, 20, on several felony counts, according to court records.

This includes three counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

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Kovacs was also indicted on one felony count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, court records indicated.

Court records say that the shooting happened back in August.

Kovacs’ next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

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