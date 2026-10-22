Man formally charged in connection with drive-by shooting in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been indicted in connection with a drive-by shooting last month.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Dawson Kovacs, 20, on several felony counts, according to court records.
This includes three counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver runs from scene of multi-vehicle crash involving three victims
- John Anderson, ‘Straight Tequila Night,’ ‘Swingin’ country singer, dies at 71
- Amy Acton calls campaign ad featuring estranged mother ‘horrible’
Kovacs was also indicted on one felony count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, court records indicated.
Court records say that the shooting happened back in August.
Kovacs’ next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group