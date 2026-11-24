Man formally charged in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, another critical

FAIRBORN — A man has been formally charged in connection with a shooting that left a father dead and another man injured.

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Cato Mayberry was indicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

A court entered a not guilty plea for him on Tuesday.

On Sept. 20 around 9 a.m. Fairborn officers responded to the 300 block of Morris Drive.

As previously reported, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The other man, 26-year-old Joseph Mitchell, died from his injuries.

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Joseph’s mother, Sheila Mitchell, told News Center 7 that her son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You’re going to get in some stuff, and you guys are going to end up getting shot or killed,” she said.

Hours after the shooting, Mayberry turned himself in.

“My son needs justice,” Joseph’s father said.

Mayberry’s attorney, Dennis Lieberman, told News Center 7 that Cato denies the charges and his legal team will vigorously defend against the allegations.

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