Man found dead inside area business after suspected robbery

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

FAIRFIELD — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead inside a business.

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Around 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Farifield officers were called to the 6000 block of Dixie Highway, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the business.

Fairfield police said the shooting is being investigated as a robbery and homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 513- 867-6005.

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