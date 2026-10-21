Man found dead inside area business after suspected robbery

FAIRFIELD — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead inside a business.
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Around 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, Farifield officers were called to the 6000 block of Dixie Highway, our news partners at WCPO reported.
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When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the business.
Fairfield police said the shooting is being investigated as a robbery and homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 513- 867-6005.
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