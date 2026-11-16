Man gets 15 years to life for killing Ohio deputy

Rodney Hinton, Jr., appears in court to learn the verdict in his murder trial on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man convicted of killing a sheriff’s deputy has learned how long he’ll be in prison.

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A judge sentenced Rodney Hinton Jr. to 15 years to life on Monday, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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Hinton’s sentence will run consecutively with an 18-month sentence he was handed last month for assaulting corrections officers in the Clermont County Jail.

As previously reported, Hinton was convicted last month of several counts, including murder and reckless homicide, in the death of a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Larry Henderson.

Investigators said Hinton hit and killed Henderson in May 2025, a day after his son was shot and killed by Cincinnati Police.

WCPO reported that Hamilton County Judge Jody M. Luebbers denied the defense’s motion claiming juror misconduct, as well as a motion for acquittal and a new trial.

During sentencing on Monday, Henderson’s wife gave an emotional statement. His youngest daughter read a statement from her sister, as well as one of her own.

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