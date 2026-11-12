Man gets 20 years to life for murder of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum

DAYTON — The man convicted of the murder of his girlfriend’s special-needs son now knows how long he’ll be in prison.

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News Center 7 was in the courtroom for the sentencing, where family members spoke out against Michael Kendrick. News Center 7’s John Bedell will have more on this tonight on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

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Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. sentenced Michael Kendrick to 20 years to life in prison on Thursday.

Kendrick, 40, pleaded guilty to several charges connected to the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum Jr., including murder.

Creachbaum’s family previously told News Center 7 that they hoped Kendrick would get life without parole.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.

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