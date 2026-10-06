Man hospitalized after being shot during fight in Dayton

DAYTON — Man hospitalized after fight ends in shooting in Dayton early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers and medics were called to the 5200 block of W. Third Street around 2:15 a.m. on Monday on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation determined that the victim shares a child with the suspect, a 32-year-old female.

The suspect arrived at the scene with her new boyfriend, a 37-year-old male, with the intent to fight the victim, according to police.

The victim and the new boyfriend became involved in a mutual physical altercation.

During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 said that a man had been shot in the stomach.

The caller could be heard telling the dispatcher, “My son has been shot.”

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Family Justice Center responded to the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group