Man indicted for illegal gun possession after high-speed chase

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged in connection with a downtown shooting and high-speed chase.

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Kyle Hissong, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Oct. 1, Dayton officers responded to shots fired near West Grand Avenue and Rossdale Drive.

Footage and witness statements led officers to Hissong, according to the Department of Justice.

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Later, a marked Dayton police car attempted to stop Hissong.

Hissong allegedly drove at a high rate of speed, ran a red light at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Fifth Street, and drove through the Oregon District.

He allegedly ran a red light at Fifth Street and Patterson Boulevard, hitting another car in the process.

Hissong continued to the parking lot of Sinclair Community College, where he allegedly tossed a handgun from his truck before speeding away.

Hissong has two prior felony convictions for drug and gun crimes.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

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