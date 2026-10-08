Man injured after hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Dayton, report says

DAYTON — A man was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton on Wednesday.

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The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Mathison Street, according to a Dayton Police Department (DPD) crash report.

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A DPD crash report narrative said that a 53-year-old man was walking east across N. Mathison Street.

While he was walking in the road, a vehicle hit him.

The driver did not stop, the report says.

Medic transported the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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