LOGAN COUNTY — A man was injured after a suspected OVI crash in Logan County late Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Marysville Post responded at 5 p.m. to a crash on Country Road (CR) 130 near CR-39, according to OSHP.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 dead, 1 injured after shooting at baby shower in Northern Ohio, police say
- 7 area schools advance to high school football state semifinals
- Dayton Philharmonic musicians go on strike
An initial investigation revealed that 55-year-old Steven Loffing drove a gray 2024 Honda sedan southbound on CR-130.
The driver crossed the center line and went off the road. The sedan hit two poles before coming to a final stop in a yard, OSHP said.
State troopers closed CR-130 because of down power lines across the road.
Medics treated Mr. Loffing at the scene, but he refused medical treatment.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, OSHP stated.
The wreck remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group