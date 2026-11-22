Man injured after suspected OVI crash in Logan Co., OSHP says

LOGAN COUNTY — A man was injured after a suspected OVI crash in Logan County late Saturday afternoon.

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State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Marysville Post responded at 5 p.m. to a crash on Country Road (CR) 130 near CR-39, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation revealed that 55-year-old Steven Loffing drove a gray 2024 Honda sedan southbound on CR-130.

The driver crossed the center line and went off the road. The sedan hit two poles before coming to a final stop in a yard, OSHP said.

State troopers closed CR-130 because of down power lines across the road.

Medics treated Mr. Loffing at the scene, but he refused medical treatment.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, OSHP stated.

The wreck remains under investigation.

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