Man injured in stabbing at Kettering motel; Victim, suspect both facing charges

KETTERING — Two men are facing charges after one of them was stabbed at a Kettering motel on Wednesday.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the stabbing was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Budget Inn on S. Dixie Drive.
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Kettering Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Officer Cynthia James, said there was a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman inside a motel room when the man was stabbed by another man in the room.
The man injured in the stabbing, identified as 56-year-old Michael Lowe, is in stable condition. Police added that he’s also been charged with domestic violence.
Michael Bell, 77, was arrested for felonious assault after reportedly stabbing Lowe. He’s booked in the Montgomery County Jail.
The case remains under investigation.
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