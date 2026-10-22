Man injured in stabbing at Kettering motel; Victim, suspect both facing charges

A man was injured after being stabbed during a domestic violence incident at the Budget Inn in Kettering on Wednesday morning.

KETTERING — Two men are facing charges after one of them was stabbed at a Kettering motel on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, the stabbing was reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Budget Inn on S. Dixie Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kettering Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Officer Cynthia James, said there was a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman inside a motel room when the man was stabbed by another man in the room.

The man injured in the stabbing, identified as 56-year-old Michael Lowe, is in stable condition. Police added that he’s also been charged with domestic violence.

Michael Bell, 77, was arrested for felonious assault after reportedly stabbing Lowe. He’s booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Bell, Michael Larry (03/21/1949) Bell, Michael Larry (03/21/1949) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-013007 on 10/21/2026 at 2:46 PM. Not Formally Charged - Felonious Assault (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

The case remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group